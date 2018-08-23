This 437-Mile E39 BMW M5 Is Expected to Sell for up to $180,000

Set to hit the Gooding & Company auction block at Pebble Beach later this week is a pristine 2002 BMW M5 with just 437 miles on the odometer. With so much life left, it's not unreasonable to assume this E39 will go for quite a pretty penny.

$50,000? A lot of change for a 16-year-old BMW, sure, but this generation of M5 was never just any old Bimmer. $100,000? Getting mighty close to the price of a brand new, 600-horsepower M5 but still fair, I guess, when you consider this car is pretty much new as well and the fact that, y'know, they don't make 'em like they used to.