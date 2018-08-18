Luftgekühlt Great Britain Was an Automotive Photographer's Dream Event

By now, Porsche fans will have no doubt heard of Luftgekühlt, one of the largest car show dedicated to air-cooled Porsches in the world. Thrown in part by Porsche factory driver Patrick Long, Luft attracts some of the biggest names in the Porsche community and is a must-attend for fans who care even the slightest about the marque. It's been held in Los Angeles for all four years (including April 2018's event), but Luftgekühlt held an additional show in late July of this year in England.

Luft's first expansion was held at the Bicester Aerodrome in Oxfordshire, a World War II-era airfield once used to train Royal Air Force bomber crew. In the spirit of Luft 4, the skies rained fury onto the show-goers, but that stopped few from walking around and enjoying the bevy of vintage Porsches that showed up.

We weren't able to make it to the inaugural Luftgekühlt Great Britain, but Henry Catchpole of Carfection was. He caught up with Luft show runner, Pikes Peak winner, and expert photographer Jeff Zwart to talk about the all-new show across the pond, as well as about making a car event as picturesque as possible. For this show, Zwart and his team paid special attention to placing each vehicle in a location that fit its appearance and role, so photographers could capture the Porsches at their best. Think of each car as an exhibit in an art gallery.