This 'Penny Lane' Mini Could Be Yours for 2.5 Million Pennies

The pennies on the body of the car are coated in lacquer protecting them from oxidation which is why most of them still have their nice copper color. Thanks to the extra exterior decoration, this car weighs about 200 pounds more than a regular Mini which surely doesn’t do the car’s power-to-weight ratio any favors. In a previous life, this car was used to raise money for Liverpool-area charities, raising more than $900,000 over the years according to the listing. That’s a lot of pennies.

The asking price for this fun piece of Beatles memorabilia is only $25,000, or 25 million American pennies. Incidentally, the listing for the car throws a 404 error making us wonder if it’s already been sold. Either way, this is a pretty neat piece of both music and automotive history.