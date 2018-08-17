Elon Musk Claims $420 Tesla Stock Price Is for ‘Better Karma’ Not Marijuana

Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently announced his plans to convert Tesla from public to private , as well as making the shares $420 a piece. Some suspect there is a deeper meaning to this figure, however, due to the history of drug-related tweets on Musk’s Twitter account.

Musk claimed he wanted to offer a 20 percent premium over what the Tesla stock had previously been worth, according to an interview he had with The New York Times. The value would have been roughly $419, but Musk decided to round the number up to $420.

“It seemed like better karma at $420 than at $419,” Musk said in the interview. “But I was not on weed, to be clear. Weed is not helpful for productivity. There’s a reason for the word ‘stoned.’ You just sit there like a stone on weed.”

The number “420” is often used as a coded term for marijuana usage and has been associated with the subculture around cannabis usage. Musk has been known to post drug-related content on Twitter, so many speculated the tweet that announced the $420 per share stock price could have referenced marijuana.

Instances of Musk’s drug-related jokes on Twitter date back a couple of years at least. In July of 2016, he tweeted that “large amounts of crack” was the trick to staying focused with little amounts of sleep.

A tweet Musk made in June of 2017 mentioned mixing Ambien, a drug that assists with sleep, with red wine, which is considered a dangerous combination according to the American Addiction Center.