Study: Car Reviews More Important to Buyers Than Fuel Efficiency

A recent study suggests that the biggest influencer on consumers' decisions about which vehicle to buy is how well the car is received by reviewers.

According to a survey of 2,202 individuals run by Morning Consult, 60 percent of respondents said that poor reception by reviewers would dissuade them from buying a particular vehicle, more than any other reason surveyed. Despite extensive identification of its responding demographics, Morning Consult does not identify what percentage of respondents would or do consult reviews before making vehicle purchases, leaving uncertain the amount of influence on consumers that automobile reviews have.

The second most important variable was safety, with 58 percent of those surveyed saying they would pass over a vehicle due to inferior safety ratings. Again, the survey did not ask whether its respondents research safety ratings through groups such as the IIHS when shopping for vehicles, so despite consumers favoring this and the above category in the decision-making process, there is no guarantee that consumers are well-informed on these topics.