Bollinger Motors ‏Asks Elon Musk to Use Tesla's Supercharger Network

Remember the quaint electric SUV being produced by Bollinger Motors? It's getting closer to production each day and the domestic automaker wants to ensure its future customers have access to juice. In a recent tweet, Bollinger reached out to Tesla CEO Elon Musk with an interesting proposal to use Tesla's impressive Supercharging network. The Bollinger B1 is an SUV like no other; it's square, it's not meant to be flashy, and it operates purely on battery power. The vehicle itself is rather impressive given that it's intended to be the workhorse of electric vehicles, successfully carrying its own weight of 5,000 pounds. In addition, its dynamic adjustable height suspension make it quite an interesting pick to be a replacement for the Jeep platform on and off the road. The truck features two electric motors that pump out a combined 360 horsepower and 472 pound-feet of torque, and offer niche offerings like locking differentials, a high/low gearbox, and even disconnecting sway bars. However, there's one thing that isn't too impressive about the B1 when considering it's designed to be a daily driver: its range.

Bollinger Motors The B1 in action.

Despite having one of the largest capacity battery packs in any production electric car available today, 125 kilowatt hours, Bollinger says that the B1 will only have around 200 miles of range. To put it into perspective, Tesla's Model X, achieves up to 289 miles of range from a battery pack that has 20 percent less capacity than the B1, all while maintaining a similar vehicle weight and towing capacity. One possible solution to the limited range might be more frequent charging, and that's where Tesla could come to the rescue.