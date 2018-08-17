eBay Motors Adds New Features to Simplify and Refine Parts Shopping 

We're all fans of finding cool and crazy eBay auctions including movie cars and stunt machines, but aside from the fun of browsing through countless ads, the site can be especially helpful for the everyday-gearhead. The online marketplace recently announced a few new widgets that have been added to its auto parts shopping toolbox, all in the effort of simplifying the process for its users.

The first big announcement is eBay Motors' new Shop by Diagram feature. This tool will allow prospective buyers to use schematics of vehicles to determine which parts they need to buy. Many DIYers may not know a part's name or ID number, so to remedy those woes, eBay has made it simpler by allowing them to use visual diagrams to purchase the part they need for their project.

The digital site is aiming to eliminate the pain point of buyers ordering incorrect parts which may create potential disputed transactions.