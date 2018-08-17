eBay Motors Adds New Features to Simplify and Refine Parts Shopping
Updates allow for more precise searches and part-fit assurance.
We're all fans of finding cool and crazy eBay auctions including movie cars and stunt machines, but aside from the fun of browsing through countless ads, the site can be especially helpful for the everyday-gearhead. The online marketplace recently announced a few new widgets that have been added to its auto parts shopping toolbox, all in the effort of simplifying the process for its users.
The first big announcement is eBay Motors' new Shop by Diagram feature. This tool will allow prospective buyers to use schematics of vehicles to determine which parts they need to buy. Many DIYers may not know a part's name or ID number, so to remedy those woes, eBay has made it simpler by allowing them to use visual diagrams to purchase the part they need for their project.
The digital site is aiming to eliminate the pain point of buyers ordering incorrect parts which may create potential disputed transactions.
Along with Shop by Diagram, eBay recently enhanced its My Garage experience. This feature gives customers the ability to save every detail of their car, truck, and motorcycle including the year, make, model, trim, and even engine type. Only parts that fit your virtual garage will appear when searching for your desired products.
“More than half of all U.S. adults have tackled some sort of auto repair by themselves, and not knowing exactly which part they need can be one of the biggest obstacles to online parts shopping,” said Jay Hanson, COO and vice president of eBay Americas. “The new features we’re rolling out today eliminate the guesswork by helping people find and buy the specific part they need even if they don't know exactly what it is.”
The new features are now live on eBay's mobile app.
- RELATEDThis LS-Swapped 1995 Land Rover Defender on eBay Is a Redcoat with an American HeartWhen in doubt, toss an LS engine in there.READ NOW
- RELATEDNow's Your Chance to Buy Those Like-New Barn Find Buick Grand National Twins on eBayThese consecutive-VIN time-capsule twins are looking for a new home.READ NOW
- RELATEDThe Most Unique Vehicle for Sale on eBay Is Both a Car and a BoatThe Dobbertin HydroCar can be yours for the right price.READ NOW
- RELATEDThere's a Tesla Model S Limo for Sale on eBayThis stretched electric people hauler is almost twice the car.READ NOW
- RELATEDYou Can Bid on a Ferrari 360 Limo on eBayTwo and a half times the length of a normal Ferrari 360 Modena and will probably need to be bid two and a half times the price.READ NOW