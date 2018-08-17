eBay Motors Adds New Features to Simplify and Refine Parts Shopping 

Updates allow for more precise searches and part-fit assurance. 

By Danny Korecki
We're all fans of finding cool and crazy eBay auctions including movie cars and stunt machines, but aside from the fun of browsing through countless ads, the site can be especially helpful for the everyday-gearhead. The online marketplace recently announced a few new widgets that have been added to its auto parts shopping toolbox, all in the effort of simplifying the process for its users. 

The first big announcement is eBay Motors' new Shop by Diagram feature. This tool will allow prospective buyers to use schematics of vehicles to determine which parts they need to buy. Many DIYers may not know a part's name or ID number, so to remedy those woes, eBay has made it simpler by allowing them to use visual diagrams to purchase the part they need for their project.

The digital site is aiming to eliminate the pain point of buyers ordering incorrect parts which may create potential disputed transactions. 

Along with Shop by Diagram, eBay recently enhanced its My Garage experience. This feature gives customers the ability to save every detail of their car, truck, and motorcycle including the year, make, model, trim, and even engine type. Only parts that fit your virtual garage will appear when searching for your desired products. 

“More than half of all U.S. adults have tackled some sort of auto repair by themselves, and not knowing exactly which part they need can be one of the biggest obstacles to online parts shopping,” said Jay Hanson, COO and vice president of eBay Americas. “The new features we’re rolling out today eliminate the guesswork by helping people find and buy the specific part they need even if they don't know exactly what it is.”

The new features are now live on eBay's mobile app.

