Watch the Hoonigans Launch a Rally Car on Dish Soap for Science

In a new video series that uses science to test some of the automotive world's urban legends, Hoonigan has proposed a challenge tougher than any real-world condition could present: launching a rally car on a Slip 'N' Slide doused in dish soap.

To give you an idea of the type of content seen in the series titled Scumbag Labs, the first episode had the Hoonigan crew soaking tires in bleach to see if it had an effect on the length and ease of rad burnouts. Mildly-science-related experiments such as these don't serve much of a purpose, but like anything that involves the fun-having crew, it's more for the entertainment value than anything.

For the most recent episode, Americas Rallycross (ARX) and Hoonigan-sponsored driver Steve Arpin came to help out by lending his skill, and his 650-horsepower all-wheel-drive rally car, to the cause.