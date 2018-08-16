Detroit Loses Major Part of Its Soul: Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

Aretha Franklin, aka the “Queen of Soul” and lifelong resident of Detroit, lost her battle with advanced pancreatic cancer Thursday. She was 76.

Franklin had a deep-rooted loyalty to the culture of the “Motor City.” From the music as an adopted member of the Motown family, to cars as a cheerleader of Detroit’s “Big Three” automakers. She rallied for her city in 2013, according to the Associated Press. Detroit may be "bankrupt monetarily but we are well-funded in spirit and what it takes to come back,” Franklin wrote in a statement. She went on to say, "between new and dynamic leadership with the Big Three, the private sector and a little help from D.C., Detroit's best and most glorious days are still ahead."

In 1995, Aretha Franklin was asked by Ford Motor Company to perform a concert at Radio City Music Hall as a treat to dealers and customers, according to Auto News. The event was presented to introduce the 1996 Ford Taurus. The late Bob Lusko, then Ford’s regional sales manager who organized the concert, said customers were “wildly enthusiastic.” “She [Franklin] told them to stand on their seats and dance, and they did it,” Lusko said of her performance and presence at Radio City. Franklin’s accolades reach far and wide from her 18 Grammy wins to her being the first woman inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, being presented with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, and in 2017, she was given the key to the city during her last performance in Detroit for the inaugural Detroit Music Weekend. During the same weekend, her beloved city unveiled Aretha Franklin Way. “Every time I come down here, I want to see it,” she said. “I’m gonna dance down it. Thank you,” Franklin told the crowd.