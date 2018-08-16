Here's the Next-Gen, Lower, Lighter BMW 3 Series Testing at the Nürburgring

The upcoming G20 3er hits the Nordschleife for a spot of testing.

By Chris Tsui
Uwe Fischer/BMW AG

BMW apparently decided to take one of its photographers along when its camouflaged, next-generation 3 Series hit up the Nürburgring for a spot of testing, giving us the best look yet at the seventh generation of the company's bread-and-butter sedan. 

Along with the behind-the-scenes photography, BMW also confirmed several key stats and facts about the G20 3er. The company says the new 3 Series will boast a center of gravity 10 millimeters lower than the car it replaces as well as a perfect 50:50 weight distribution. Confirming previous reports, the new car will also be 121 pounds lighter than the outgoing F30. 

BMW AG
BMW AG
BMW AG
BMW AG
BMW AG

Suspension and body rigidity has apparently been "significantly enhanced" while a wider track contributes to a more agile and precise steer, says the company. 

The Bavarian automaker also confirms an optional M sports suspension that'll sit 10 millimeters lower, be paired to a set of 18-inch wheels wearing stickier rubber, and be much stiffer than before. "We've made the M sports suspension much sportier, with more rigid bearings and stabilizers, harder springs and additional body struts," said BMW Driving Dynamics boss Peter Langen. "This means the difference from the standard suspension is much more perceptible than before." 

BMW AG
BMW AG
BMW AG

As for what's under the hood, BMW shied away from providing any concrete specs but did reveal that the upcoming 3 Series would feature the most powerful four-cylinder ever seen in a production BMW while being five percent more efficient than the current, equivalent engine. 

The seventh-generation BMW 3 Series is set to debut at the Paris Motor Show in October. 

