Here's the Next-Gen, Lower, Lighter BMW 3 Series Testing at the Nürburgring

BMW apparently decided to take one of its photographers along when its camouflaged, next-generation 3 Series hit up the Nürburgring for a spot of testing, giving us the best look yet at the seventh generation of the company's bread-and-butter sedan.

Along with the behind-the-scenes photography, BMW also confirmed several key stats and facts about the G20 3er. The company says the new 3 Series will boast a center of gravity 10 millimeters lower than the car it replaces as well as a perfect 50:50 weight distribution. Confirming previous reports, the new car will also be 121 pounds lighter than the outgoing F30.