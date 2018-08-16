Self-Proclaimed Tesla 'Whistleblower' Tweet Dumps Allegations and Photos, Deletes Account

Additionally, 13 screenshots were posted with a combined total of 318 VIN numbers Tripp claimed were attached to defective battery cells in some way (either punctured, dented, or damaged in some way). After running some Optical Character Recognition on the images, we were able to create a dump of the VINs for Model 3 owners to search through. We have reached out to Tesla to ask if any action should be taken if your VIN is on this list, but have not received a response at the time of writing.

Tripp also denied that he was disgruntled over a denied promotion as the automaker claimed, stating that he had two years until retirement.

“As we’ve said before, these claims are false and Mr. Tripp does not even have personal knowledge about the safety claims that he is making," a Tesla spokesperson told The Drive in an email, "No punctured cells have ever been used in any Model 3 vehicles in any way, and all VINs that have been identified have safe batteries. Notably, there have been zero battery safety issues in any Model 3.”

Allegations from both sides are polar opposites of each other; Tesla actively denied and discredited its accuser, all while Tripp claims to be a self-professed whistleblower against the company's practices. The public may not know all of the facts until they are presented at litigation, but Tripp certainly chose a time while Tesla CEO Elon Musk is in the media's eye. This morning, Tripp's Twitter account appears to have been deleted, and no further information was made available after the allegations.

Tripp did not respond to our request for comment at the time of writing.