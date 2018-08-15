A Look at the Future of Boston's Subways

Seats on the old cars were originally vinyl but have been recovered with a strong fabric throughout the years. On the new cars, the seats are hard plastic, making them much easier to clean. There is also no gap between the seatback and the wall, which will stop people from dumping trash behind the seats. The new seat bottoms appear shorter, and the backs more upright, providing slightly more room for people standing in the center of the car. According to the MBTA consultant I spoke with, many people say the new car seems wider although the interior dimensions remain the same as current cars.

There is actually less seating on the new cars than the old ones. One reason for this is requirements for accommodating wheelchairs that were not in effect when the older cars were made. Two areas of each car will have no seats so wheelchairs may park there. Another two areas will have seats that fold up, which can also be useful in crowded cars to fit more standing people in the space where three used to sit.

The other reason there is less seating is to intentionally carry fewer passengers. This is the opposite philosophy of the "Big Red" cars currently in use at peak times that have no seats but fit significantly more people inside as a result. The T intends to have trains arriving at stations every three minutes instead of its current five-minute intervals. The increased frequency of trains will make up for the lower passenger capacity on each one. Additionally, the side doors are significantly wider than the current cars, enabling faster entry and exit to decrease the time spent stopped at a station. All in all, the T expects to transport an additional 10,000 passengers per hour at peak times with more trains despite lower capacity in each car.