Drive the Rainbow: 40 New Exterior Colors Coming to the US-Bound 2019 Volkswagen Golf R

Volkswagen is bringing back a host of iconic paint colors from its older performance models.

By Chris Constantine
Volkswagen

Volkswagen announced Wednesday that 40, yes, 40 bold new exterior paint colors will be available on the 2019 Golf R coming to the United States.

If hot hatchbacks went to high school, the Ford Focus RS and the Honda Civic Type R would be fighting for the title of all-star football jock, but the Volkswagen Golf R would slide nicely into the role of sensible, well-dressed kid that everyone likes. As of 2018, the only colors available that could turn heads at Volkswagen's hottest hatch were Lapiz Blue and Tornado Red, but that's about to change. 

For $2,500, buyers can utilize Volkswagen's new Spektrum Program to option their brand-new R with 40 diverse colors, many of which pay tribute to past Volkswagen performance models. For instance, Deep Blue Pearl from the Mk4 and Mk5 Golf R32 is making a comeback, as is the Mk1 Golf's Mars Red and the 1997 GTI Driver's Edition's Ginster Yellow. 

Want your Golf to have the same color as a Lamborghini Huracán? Viper Green Metallic (also used on the Mk3 VW Scirocco) is the one for you. What if you're in love with Porsche's paint-to-sample colors like Rubystone Red? The Spektrum Program has a few options that emulate that, too.

Volkswagen

Every color the new Golf R will come in. Does anyone else suddenly crave jelly beans? 

This news should come as no surprise to Volkswagen enthusiasts, as many of the colors on the Spektrum Program's paint palette were available for the 2018 Golf R in Canada. Volkswagen of America used Canada's VW customer base as a test bed to see if consumers would like the flashy new paint jobs; the answer is clearly yes.

Volkswagen will have a configurator tool ready closer to the launch of the 2019 R where anyone can see how each color looks on the Golf R. In addition, dealerships will have their own sample kits for customers to look at.

Volkswagen

With the eighth-generation Volkswagen Golf just around the corner, the normally modest Mk7 and Mk7.5 Golf R is looking to go out with a colorful bang for its last model year or two. Which color would you choose?

Anthracite MetallicVolkswagen
Caribbean GreenVolkswagen
Copper OrangeVolkswagen
Dark BurgundyVolkswagen
Dark Violet PearlVolkswagen
Deep Blue PearlVolkswagen
Dust GrayVolkswagen
Futura YellowVolkswagen
Graphite MetallicVolkswagen
Hot Chili PearlVolkswagen
Inky BlueVolkswagen
Jazz Blue PearlVolkswagen
Mocha AnthraciteVolkswagen
Moss GreenVolkswagen
Mystic Blue PearlVolkswagen
Nogaro BlueVolkswagen
Oxide RedVolkswagen
Racing GreenVolkswagen
Reseda GreenVolkswagen
Slate GreyVolkswagen
Squirrel GrayVolkswagen
Star BlueVolkswagen
91 BlueVolkswagen
Azure BlueVolkswagen
Bordeaux RedVolkswagen
Cliff GreenVolkswagen
Curry YellowVolkswagen
Ginster YellowVolkswagen
Ice BlueVolkswagen
Irish GreenVolkswagen
Magma OrangeVolkswagen
Mars RedVolkswagen
Prussian Blue MetallicVolkswagen
Raspberry RedVolkswagen
Sarantos Turquoise Volkswagen
Techno BlueVolkswagen
TNT OrangeVolkswagen
Traffic PurpleVolkswagen
Violet TouchVolkswagen
Viper GreenVolkswagen
