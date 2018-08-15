Drive the Rainbow: 40 New Exterior Colors Coming to the US-Bound 2019 Volkswagen Golf R

Volkswagen announced Wednesday that 40, yes, 40 bold new exterior paint colors will be available on the 2019 Golf R coming to the United States.

If hot hatchbacks went to high school, the Ford Focus RS and the Honda Civic Type R would be fighting for the title of all-star football jock, but the Volkswagen Golf R would slide nicely into the role of sensible, well-dressed kid that everyone likes. As of 2018, the only colors available that could turn heads at Volkswagen's hottest hatch were Lapiz Blue and Tornado Red, but that's about to change.

For $2,500, buyers can utilize Volkswagen's new Spektrum Program to option their brand-new R with 40 diverse colors, many of which pay tribute to past Volkswagen performance models. For instance, Deep Blue Pearl from the Mk4 and Mk5 Golf R32 is making a comeback, as is the Mk1 Golf's Mars Red and the 1997 GTI Driver's Edition's Ginster Yellow.

Want your Golf to have the same color as a Lamborghini Huracán? Viper Green Metallic (also used on the Mk3 VW Scirocco) is the one for you. What if you're in love with Porsche's paint-to-sample colors like Rubystone Red? The Spektrum Program has a few options that emulate that, too.