Ford Employee's Dodge Towed, Allegedly Damaged After Parking in Plant's 'Fords Only' Spot

You've heard of Employees Only parking, but Ford Motor Company takes it to the next level by designating dozens of prime parking spots at its manufacturing facilities as "Fords Only." Now an employee at one of its engine plants in Ohio is calling the policy unfair and outdated after his Dodge Avenger sedan was towed from one such spot and allegedly damaged in the process, News 5 Cleveland reports.

There's one simple rule about parking at the Ford Cleveland Engine Plant, mutually agreed upon during the last round of negotiations between the local United Auto Workers union and plant management: Fords (and anything by sister brands Lincoln and Mercury) get the good spots. It's apparently been that way for decades, highlighted back in a 2006 Chicago Tribune story that revealed some Ford facilities even maintain separate, often distant parking lots for non-FoMoCo vehicles.

The semi-formal policy is back in the news thanks to a Cleveland Engine Plant employee named Kevin Carter who claims his 2008 Dodge Avenger received about $1,500 worth of body damage when it was towed out of one of these spots earlier this month. The impound fee cost him another $177. Carter admits to having received a written warning about previously parking his Fiat-Chrysler vehicle in the restricted area, but he points to a large number of empty Ford-only spots in the lot and the fact that he's still driving an American-made car made by UAW members as proof the policy doesn't hold water.