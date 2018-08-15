Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost Collection Celebrates the Iconic Model

Rolls-Royce's reputation as a premier luxury automaker precedes itself, and one of the vehicles which helped build that notoriety was the Silver Ghost. The original car, first built in 1906, was touted for its reliability and beauty, both traits which the brand works to carry over to its current offerings. As a salute to that defining model, Rolls-Royce has created a limited collection of just 35 bespoke Ghosts and christened it the "Silver Ghost Collection."

As part of its legacy, Rolls-Royce has drawn on the appearance of the original car and transferred visual cues onto the modern celebratory collection of vehicles.

Upfront, its all about the black grill vanes and the solid sterling-silver Spirit of Ecstasy, the emblematic figurine that has led Rolls-Royce motor cars since 1911. A special hallmark "AX201"—the registration plate of the original Silver Ghost—is engraved on an insert crafted from textured copper on the base of each metallic muse which is enshrouded in a black-gold-plated collar. This serves as a homage to the copper extensively used in the engine bay of the original Silver Ghost.

This special edition rides on large wheels with chrome surrounds featuring the vehicle name and original year of the Silver Ghost engraved on them. It also has a design line in pure silver that stretches the length of the vehicle.