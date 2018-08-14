At Least 35 Killed, More Wounded in Genoa, Italy Bridge Collapse 

Just west of Genoa, Italy at around noon local time (6 a.m. EST) a large section of the Morandi Bridge collapsed leaving at least 35 dead and the death toll is expected to rise. There are also many injured that are in critical condition, but exact numbers are not yet known. Rescuers are still trying to make their way through the rubble to locate victims. CNN reported that the Morandi Bridge collapsed, but the reason is still unknown at this time. At the time of the collapse there were strong storms in the area which may have contributed according to local police. Eyewitness reports state the bridge was struck by lightning prior to the collapse. According to an automated weather station near the bridge wind gusts in the area reached 36 mph around 10 minutes before the incident

The bridge was undergoing maintenance prior to the collapse to strengthen the roadway foundation. Angelo Borrelli, the head of Italian Civil Protection, said that around 30 vehicles and a few tractor trailers were crossing the bridge at the time of the collapse. A video taken by Davide Di Giorgio shows part of the collapse. Di Giorgi told CNN that he was filming the weather from the window of his office when the bridge gave way. “I wanted to show my family, who lives on the other side of Genoa, the heavy rain," he said. “As soon as I turned the camera to record the rain, we heard a loud noise and the bridge collapsed. It took me three seconds to realize what happened.” Video from one of the responding rescue teams shows an aerial view of the collapse and damage

There are more than 240 fire and rescue teams on scene with more arriving from nearby areas to assist in the search and rescue efforts.