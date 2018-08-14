Vehicle Injures 3 People in Suspected London Terror Attack, Suspect in Custody
Fortunately, none of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.
A man in his late 20’s was arrested Tuesday morning after a suspected vehicular terror attack.
The driver of a silver Ford Fiesta reportedly swerved to hit multiple pedestrians and bicyclists waiting on a street corner out in front of the Houses of Parliament in London, according to The Telegraph. The driver then attempted to escape and ram their vehicle through a security checkpoint, but the errant Ford became lodged on a post. Armed police officers in the vicinity descended on the immobilized Ford, arresting the driver.
The suspect, reportedly from the Midlands, located in Central England and was described as "uncooperative" by law enforcement, and transported to an undisclosed police station in southern London. They are reportedly not known to MI5 or the country's counterterrorism police, according to the BBC. No weapons were found in the suspect's vehicle, though the location of the event has caused it to be treated by British authorities as a terror attack.
"Given that this appears to be a deliberate act, the method and this being an iconic site, we are treating it as a terrorist incident and the investigation is being led by officers from the Counter Terrorism Command," stated Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu.
"At this early stage of the investigation, no other suspects at the scene have been identified or reported to police. There is no intelligence of further danger to Londoners or the rest of the [U.K.] in connection with this incident," he added.
Of the three known to be injured in the incident, one received treatment on-scene, and two were hospitalized. One of the latter has already been discharged, while the other remains under care with serious, but non-life-threatning injuries.
- RELATEDThree Dead, 60+ Injured After Tanker Truck Explosion Collapses Elevated Highway in ItalyThe truck was reportedly carrying liquefied petroleum gas.READ NOW
- RELATEDSicilian Gangsters Mutilated People's Limbs and Pretended They Were Car Accident VictimsThe suspects would smash the victims' arms and legs with gym weights while accomplices claimed that they witnessed them being hit by a car.READ NOW
- RELATEDJudge Denies Pretrial Deal for Dodge Challenger Hellcat Driver Accused of 150+ MPH Highway RunIt's hard out there for a speeder.READ NOW
- RELATEDGas Monkey Garage's Richard Rawlings Just Crashed a Hellcat While Drag Racing at WoodwardThe popular car-show TV host was racing NHRA superstar Leah Pritchett.READ NOW
- RELATEDSummer Ends Early After Sewage Truck Crashes Into Backyard Pool in PennsylvaniaMight as well just go back to school now.READ NOW