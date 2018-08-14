Formula Drift Car Pack Comes to Forza Motorsport 7 and Horizon 4
The pack will be available to anyone who pre-orders Forza Horizon 4.
Fans of digital drifting, I have good news and bad news. The good news is that an entire downloadable car pack dedicated to machines from Formula D will be coming to both Forza Motorsport 7 and its upcoming, open-world spinoff, Forza Horizon 4. The bad news is that it won't be available until the latter game releases on Oct. 2.
The Formula Drift Car Pack will consist of seven new drift cars and be available at no additional cost to anyone who pre-orders Forza Horizon 4. Players who want to pick it up as an à la carte add-on post-release will be able to do so at a price that's yet to be announced. The pack will presumably be playable in both Motorsport 7 and Horizon 4 no matter how it was acquired.
Here's the official car list:
- 1989 Formula Drift BMW 325i
- 1995 Formula Drift #118 Nissan 240SX
- 1996 Formula Drift #232 Nissan 240SX
- 1997 Formula Drift #777 Nissan 240SX
- 2006 Formula Drift Dodge Viper SRT10
- 2015 Formula Drift #13 Ford Mustang
- 2016 Formula Drift #530 HSV Maloo Gen-F
Seemingly timed to coincide with this car pack's announcement, this month's feature update to Forza Motorsport 7 included a new drift scoring gameplay mechanic as well as a new drift suspension modification that can be bolted onto any car in the game. Should make life easier for those who love slaying tires but aren't big fans of the smell of burnt rubber.
Forza Motorsport 7 is available now on Xbox One while Forza Horizon 4 is out Oct. 2. Put your money down ahead of time if the slideways machines here pique your interest.
