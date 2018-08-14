Formula Drift Car Pack Comes to Forza Motorsport 7 and Horizon 4

Fans of digital drifting, I have good news and bad news. The good news is that an entire downloadable car pack dedicated to machines from Formula D will be coming to both Forza Motorsport 7 and its upcoming, open-world spinoff, Forza Horizon 4. The bad news is that it won't be available until the latter game releases on Oct. 2.

The Formula Drift Car Pack will consist of seven new drift cars and be available at no additional cost to anyone who pre-orders Forza Horizon 4. Players who want to pick it up as an à la carte add-on post-release will be able to do so at a price that's yet to be announced. The pack will presumably be playable in both Motorsport 7 and Horizon 4 no matter how it was acquired.

Here's the official car list: