Next Year's BMW M550i Will Reportedly Get the 530-HP, 8 Series V-8

BMW's M Performance 5 Series is set to get a significant power boost next year if a new report is to be believed.

According to BMW Blog's "sources from Munich," the 2020 M550i will feature the same 4.4-liter twin-turbo V-8 found in the automaker's new 8 Series—the mildly hot M850i, to be exact. The N63 motor pumps out 530 horsepower which is 74 more than the current M550i's 456 horses and just 70 shy of the king-of-the-hill M5's 600 ponies.

Given that the current M550i already gets from zero to 62 miles per hour in a brief four seconds, we expect a 530-horsepower 2020 model to blast past 62 in around 3.7 seconds. The top-shelf M5 performs the same stunt in 3.4 ticks of the stopwatch.

For even more perspective, BMW's last generation, F10 M5 made 553 horsepower at the beginning of its life but somehow sprinted to 62 in a relatively lethargic 4.4 seconds. To be fair to that car though, it did have an extra 200 pounds of weight to lug around compared to its direct successor and only sent power to the rear wheels. A good diet plan, all-wheel drive, and the overall march of progress appear to be pretty powerful things.

BMW Blog goes on to report that the M850i's V-8 will eventually be found on all of Bavaria's cars christened with the "50i" suffix, including the upcoming X5 xDrive50i SUV. We've reached out to BMW for comment and will update if we hear back.

The current 2019 BMW M550i xDrive starts at $74,450. Not bad for a car that'll outpace an M5 produced a couple short years ago.