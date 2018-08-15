The 'Wasabi Supra' Produces 2,500 Horsepower from a Billet HEMI V-8
The MK IV Toyota Supra made its debut this past weekend at Outlaw Armageddon in Oklahoma.
The fourth-generation Toyota Supra is a tuner's dream machine when it comes to squeezing out a ludicrous amount of horsepower from its twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter 2JZ inline-six engine.
With the right modifications, the 2JZ is easily capable of producing between 800 to 1,000 horsepower while retaining its stock engine block. However, there are many MK IV Supra enthusiasts around the world who are always craving for more power than what the 2JZ is capable of producing. These gearheads are even willing to swap out the legendary inline-six engine with more powerful engines to satisfy their need for more power.
So, this is exactly what Duy Bui, an owner of MK IV Supra, did when he dropped off his car at ProSpeed Autosports, a tuning company based in Houston, Texas.
When the car was dropped off in October 2017, the tuners at ProSpeed Autosports replaced the 2JZ with a billet 526 cubic-inch Hemi V-8 connected to a massive 106-millimeter turbocharger from Precision Pro Mod. With proper modifications and boost pressure, the turbocharger is capable of producing up to 2,500 horsepower. The billet Hemi V-8 was built by Arrow Machine in Brenham, Texas.
As of July 9, 2018, the MK IV Supra, affectionately known as "Wasabi Supra", has received additional upgrades to the Hemi V-8. In addition to the 106-millimeter turbocharger from Precision Pro Mod, the Hemi V-8 now features a Mo TeC engine management system and Dailey Engineering dry sump fuel system. The monstrous Hemi V8 is paired to an MM Transmission TH400 three-speed automatic with Protorque converter.
The Wasabi Supra was built to compete in the small tire, no prep category of drag racing.
The car made its drag racing debut this past weekend at Outlaw Armageddon at Thunder Valley Raceway Park in Noble, Oklahoma.