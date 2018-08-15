The 'Wasabi Supra' Produces 2,500 Horsepower from a Billet HEMI V-8

The fourth-generation Toyota Supra is a tuner's dream machine when it comes to squeezing out a ludicrous amount of horsepower from its twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter 2JZ inline-six engine.

With the right modifications, the 2JZ is easily capable of producing between 800 to 1,000 horsepower while retaining its stock engine block. However, there are many MK IV Supra enthusiasts around the world who are always craving for more power than what the 2JZ is capable of producing. These gearheads are even willing to swap out the legendary inline-six engine with more powerful engines to satisfy their need for more power.

So, this is exactly what Duy Bui, an owner of MK IV Supra, did when he dropped off his car at ProSpeed Autosports, a tuning company based in Houston, Texas.