Here's How Much Power the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Really Makes at the Wheels

It's a depressing reality in the car world that the horsepower count generated at the wheels of our favorite sports cars—and all cars, for that matter—is never as high as the number claimed on the spec sheet. That's because automakers measure horsepower at the engine, before the work of spinning the drivetrain sucks some of the fun out of it. It's kind of like how those impressive highway fuel economy numbers are measured at an unrealistic average of 50 mph. So it's up to the aftermarket to figure out how much power is really flowing through the wheels, and the team at Hennessey Performance is all too happy to oblige with the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1.

Hennessey famously takes crazy production cars and makes them crazier. Chevrolet claims 755 horsepower and 715 pound-feet of torque at the crank in the new ZR1, and Hennessey decided to strap it to the shop's dynamometer and figure out just what that supercharged 6.2-liter LT5 V-8 is really pushing where the rubber meets the road. Here's the result: