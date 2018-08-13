Crikey: Someone's Selling a Range Rover with a BMW V-12

Ask any owner of a classic British car what their vehicle needs and the response will never be "more things that can break." Unless, of course, you speak to the masochist who installed a BMW V-12 in their Range Rover. The Range Rover's owner, one Kito Brielmaier according to Petrolicious, lusted after a Range Rover for three decades, and after buying his first in 2008, felt immediate disappointment with its sluggish acceleration. Naturally, the only solution was to do a full engine swap on his own, pulling a 5.0 liter BMW M70 V-12 from a 750i, and mounting it in place of the factory 3.9-liter V-8.

Bring A Trailer/Petrolicious

Engine swaps aren't as simple as YouTube highlight montages would have one believe, however. Integration of the M70 required a custom bell housing and flex plate to get the V-12 to plug into the Range Rover's factory ZF 4HP22 four-speed automatic transmission (also used in the BMW 735i), and the M70's twin ECUs had to be wired into the Range Rover's electrical system.

Bring A Trailer/Petrolicious