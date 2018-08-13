Flash Flood Carries Sixteen Brand New Jeeps and Rams Off Dealership Lot in New Jersey

People go to creative lengths to steal from car dealerships, but Mother Nature once again reminded everyone who's boss this weekend when a flash flood swept through a Dodge, Jeep, and Ram dealer lot in northern New Jersey, carrying off at least sixteen new vehicles and sending them bobbing down an adjacent river.

NJ.com reports that a spate of strong storms on Saturday evening dumped around five inches of rain on the region surrounding Little Falls, a small town about 45 minutes west of New York City. The intense downpour caused the normally-small Peckman River to flood, quickly transforming it into a raging torrent with a strong appetite for Fiat-Chrysler products.