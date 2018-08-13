Watch a BMW M2 Competition Set a Record for…Popping Balloons?

And 63 it did beat, with a flurry of drifts keeping targets lined up, and the laser popping them, for a total of 78 balloons popped in under a minute.

BMW followed its successful record attempt with a second assault, this time on the record for most bamboo mats cut in half within a minute. To accomplish this, it mounted a blade to the M2's rear bumper and opted to have its stunt driver drift through the semicircular arrangements of mats in order to cut them.

"This is a very tricky bit of driving, it is virtually impossible," explained Marc Higgins, stunt coordinator, in BMW's press release on the records. "The demands on the BMW M2 Competition are immense. Every drift has to be performed with absolute precision; there is no room for error. A strong presence and agility naturally help a lot."