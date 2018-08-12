Bowler Tweets Teaser of Its New Custom Land Rover Defender

The custom off-road specialist brand Bowler put out a short video on Twitter teasing its latest creation based on the road-going Land Rover model, prior to its maiden reveal this October.

The teaser image in the video doesn't disclose too many details about the new vehicle, except that the new Bowler—one that is yet to be christened—will probably be based on the Land Rover Defender SUV.

However, the company website does state that it will be based on the next-generation Cross Sector Platform. And what we know of the CSP is that it is a Bowler-patented and unique rolling chassis, offering a multi-use vehicle platform which can be fitted with industry standard ranges of modular sub-systems and components. Additionally, it allows for common electrical architecture, engines, and drivetrains to be applied, with powertrains sourced from varies global vehicle manufacturers.