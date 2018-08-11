Gas Monkey Garage's Richard Rawlings Just Crashed a Hellcat While Drag Racing at Woodward

Richard Rawlings, the star TV host of several car-related TV shows on the Discovery Network, crashed while drag racing in the Roadkill Nights celebrity showdown on the famous Woodward Avenue in Pontiac, Michigan.

Rawlings was racing against NHRA superstar Leah Pritchett at the wheel of a Dodge Challenger Hellcat when he appeared to spin the tires just a little too long and lost control of the rear end. Rawlings attempted to catch the rear but his slight flick of the steering wheel only sent him straight into the drivers' side concrete barrier. Despite not carrying much speed thanks to a long burnout he did at the start, it’s estimated that he was doing about 80 miles per hour when the accident happen. I personally witnessed the crash from the Dodge SRT hospitality trailer, and while it wasn't life-threatening, it's enough to scare the bejesus out of anyone who's not used to crashing into walls at 80 miles per hour.