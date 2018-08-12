Report: Ford Planning Focus-Based Retro Crossover for 2019

Ford will reportedly launch a retro-styled, Focus-based crossover in 2019.

Ford's Executive Vice President of Product Development and Purchasing, Hai Thai-Tang, reportedly described the upcoming vehicle to Reuters as a unibody crossover that will be built on the platform shared by the Focus. It will pluck parts from both the Escape and Focus Active crossovers, but demand a price above that of both vehicles. Because Ford has not yet discussed the 2019 Focus Active's MSRP, that of the Escape ($24,105) must be used for estimating this crossover's potential bar of entry.

"Offroad positioning and imagery" in the form of throwback styling meant to resemble the original Bronco from the 1960s will provide the unnamed crossover's aesthetic. The vehicle will allegedly debut in 2019 as part of the 2020 model year, as is the returning full-fat, truck-based Bronco.

Ford is set to release a Focus-based crossover in the near future, which it calls the Focus Active, though how much architecture the two vehicles may share is unclear. Another Focus platform vehicle rumored to come stateside is the Ford Courier, a Brazilian-market unibody pickup based on the Fiesta platform. This revitalized Courier, which will reportedly also be built on the Focus' underpinnings, allegedly could arrive in the United States market within five years.

Ford did not outright deny plans to bring the Courier to the states when asked by The Drive. When contacted about this new vehicle, a company spokesperson commented only on the vehicle's capabilities, but not its name or ETA.

"Ford's all-new yet-to-be-named rugged small utility will be a no-compromise 4x4 for thrill seekers who value off-road functionality," stated Michael Levine, North American product communications manager for Ford, in an email to The Drive. "We'll have more details to share later."