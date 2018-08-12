Lexus Launches Design Award 2019 Initiative

It's time to put your thinking caps on. Lexus International is now accepting entries for the coveted Lexus Design Award 2019. The international competition, first launched in 2013, has been a platform for aspiring designers, engineers, architects, and modelers whose works focus on bettering the future, and it attracts thousands of up-and-coming talent every year.

This year, the objective of the award is “Design for a Better Tomorrow.” Designers will need to consider how their creative concepts incorporate the three fundamental principles specified by the Toyota's luxury arm, Lexus. The first of the principles is “anticipate,” in which the concept and design must anticipate not only the needs of the user experience, but the needs of society. The second principle is “innovate,” as the design must demonstrate new thinking and originality in its proposal and execution. The third and final principle is “captivate,” meaning the design must be intriguing and compelling when realized in concept and execution. In addition, Lexus expects participants to “develop innovative designs that bring fresh imaginative solutions,” one that “should be captivating and engaging to the audience and more importantly, of the esteemed judging panel.”

After great scrutiny a list of six finalists will be announced in early 2019. The names of judges and the mentors associated with the award, who will be assessing the ideas, will be disclosed in the fall of 2018. Past LDA judges and mentors include Sir David Adjaye, Snarkitecture, and Formafantasma.