2019 Audi A7 Sportback: Cheaper Than Before With Luxury and Safety Aplenty

Topline: The all-new 2019 Audi A7 debuted at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit earlier this year and, in a couple of months, it will be available in showrooms. The new five-door coupe builds on the success of the first generation, featuring an evolutionary exterior, a more modern interior, next-gen lighting, and an exhaustive list of available driver assistance systems. As per the manufacturer's suggested retail pricing for the 2019 A7 Sportback, the base model Premium will start off at $68,000, which makes it $1,700 cheaper than the outgoing model. It is followed by the Premium Plus at $72,400 and at the top of the range sits the Prestige with a starting price of $76,300. Prices mentioned don't include the $995 destination charge, taxes, etc., and dealer prices could vary, as expected.

Lighting technology: Standard on the Premium are LED headlights. The Premium Plus gets HD Matrix-design LED units and dynamic front turn indicators. The Prestige model is treated to the trick HD Matrix-design with segmented LED headlights which also "shoots" laser lights for the high beams. These laser units are identified by the blue 'X' in the headlight and are claimed to be 30 percent more efficient than LEDs. LED DRLs and taillights with dynamic rear turn signals are part of the package, regardless of the trim.

On the inside, the new Contour lights trace the interior architecture and the ambient LED Interior Lighting Plus Package offers customers more than 900 color combinations.

Wheels: The 2019 A7 runs on 19-inch 10 Y-spoke design wheels. Also available are 20-inch five double-V-spoke silver rollers wrapped in all-season tires. Prestige models then offer available 21-inch wheels in a contrast gray finish with summer tires from the factory.