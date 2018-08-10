The Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport Race Car Gets the Rally Treatment

The Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport customer race car has been campaigned in FIA racing since 2016, but with a new four-cylinder, FIA-spec Cayman GT4 on the way, the days of the flat-six-powered Cayman appear to be officially over...or are they? Porsche recently announced a new concept study based on the old GT4 Clubsport designed to compete in FIA R-GT rally events, which it will debut at the ADAC Rallye Deutschland next week. To create its rally car, Porsche took a standard Cayman GT4 Clubsport and added a light bar, side-impact foam in the doors (used in World Rally Championship cars), and underbody protection. No performance upgrades have been added, so the concept retains the regular Cayman GT4's 385 horsepower, 3.8-liter flat-six and dual-clutch PDK transmission.

Porsche

Porsche's all-star works driver, four-time Pikes Peak Hillclimb champion Romain Dumas, will drive the GT4 Clubsport concept study through the ADAC Rallye Deutschland course before the race starts Aug. 16. The brand is testing the waters to see how the car is received by customers and fans, and will put a more fleshed out version of the concept into production if people like it. “We’re looking forward to seeing how the rally world responds to our FIA R-GT concept study,” explained Dr. Frank-Steffen Walliser, vice president of motorsport and GT cars. “I would like to invite every interested driver and team principal to visit the service park and take a close look at our rally concept car. Based on the feedback and the interest from potential customers, we will then decide by the end of the year whether we’ll develop in the mid-term a competition car for near-standard rallying based on a future Porsche model.”

Porsche