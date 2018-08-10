Couple Has Cars Stolen Three Times in Two Months

An Ottawa couple has now had three Lexus vehicles stolen from their driveway in the past two months, reports CTV News. They are just one of several victims in their neighborhood who have had Lexus and Toyota vehicles stolen recently.

It started Father's Day weekend when Gail Downey's 2016 Lexus was stolen out of her driveway. During the same weekend, neighbor Marnie Bennett had her Lexus stolen, along with a couple others in the area.

"According to police, it's a ring of thieves, international thieves," Bennett told CTV News, "and they take them over to Montreal and then ship them over to Africa and the Middle East and I thought, 'Oh, they're going to come back.'" Bennett was right. Just fifty days later, Downey found her brand new Lexus missing, as well as her husband's 2017 model.

Having already suffered one theft, the Downeys were particularly vigilant about preventing it from happening again. They had locked both of their key fobs inside special protective cases designed specifically to block their signals from enabling access to the cars. But the thieves were still able to use a relay unit to pick up even the weak signal from the fobs inside the house and repeat them to the cars, fooling them into believing the keys were nearby.

According to Ottawa Police, there has been a significant spike in high-end car thefts, specifically Toyota 4Runners, Highlanders, and the Lexus RX and GX series. While there were only 12 luxury vehicles stolen in all of 2017, 34 have been stolen so far this year and counting.

The Downeys are not sure they want to buy another Lexus after having three of them stolen. Maybe a manual transmission or an electric car would thwart the thieves, or perhaps a Nissan Micra would be simple and undesirable enough to slide under the thieves' radar.