The 2019 Volkswagen Arteon Goes Retro in New LA Photo Shoot

Volkswagen has released a new gallery of photos of the 2019 Arteon four-door fastback destined for U.S. shores later this year, which were unveiled at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles Wednesday night. The company hired master photographer Douglas Sonders to incorporate the Arteon's bold styling into a photoshoot that combines fashion, art, and motion.

Instead of taking it to every car company's favorite turnout on the Angeles Crest Highway for the shoot, Sonders picked two completely different locations in Los Angeles to showcase the car's form in different scenes. The first was a studio space designed to model Batman's Bat-Bunker from The Dark Knight. "I loved this space, and thought the symmetry and drama of the ceiling with the dark background worked well with the lines of the Arteon,” Sonders explained.

For the second location, the Arteon took to the streets of Downtown Los Angeles for a few shots under the city's iconic Lower Grand Avenue underpass.