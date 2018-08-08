The New China-Only Ford Territory Crossover Might Be Glimpse at the Future of Ford SUVs

Ford has unveiled a new crossover just for China, where the brand is still struggling to boost its presence and bottom line in the world’s biggest car market. Normally, a new car for the Chinese market wouldn’t be very big news for Americans. But coming in the wake of Ford announcing its plan to kill all sedans in the U.S., the new Ford Territory might be an early look at what the company is planning for its future product portfolio here at home.

So, this is the Ford Territory and it’s being built in partnership with Chinese automaker Jiangling Motors. Incidentally, the model is actually an update of a crossover from Ford Australia that was based on the old Ford Falcon before being killed off in 2016 after 12 years of production. The new Ford Territory will slot between the subcompact EcoSport and the compact Kuga (sold as the Escape here). This is a space that hasn’t been explored much here in the U.S. market, but it’s one that we can see blowing up since we Americans can’t get enough crossovers in every conceivable shape and size.