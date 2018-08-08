This British Restoration Company Is Building Bespoke, Reimagined Datsun 240Zs

The days of the cheap vintage Japanese car are slowly coming to an end. Like that of classic Porsche 911s, prices for the once affordable Datsun 240Z are skyrocketing, and you'll be hard-pressed to find an example that ticks all of the right boxes (rust-free, matching numbers, low mileage) for under $25,000. Also like old 911s, enthusiasts with lots of cash to burn are looking for ways to restore and modernize their 240Zs, and a U.K.-based Z shop has the answer.

Meet MZR Roadsports, a 240Z specialist company out of West Yorkshire, England, that creates custom, restored 240Zs for clients all over the world. While most of the new components MZR adds to its cars such as a five-speed transmission and bored-stroked engine are quite common among 240Z modders, the company goes the extra mile by sending each body shell away to be chemically stripped and protected, and then reassembled with modern parts for better reliability.

"I think the penny has dropped and non 240z followers are realizing what a cool car these [are] and can only see prices rising," said Rahail Tariq, co-founder of MZR Roadsports, in an email to The Drive. "They are a difficult car to restore 'properly' compared to other cars of that era as parts availability isn't like that of say Porsche and Jaguar."