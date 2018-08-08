Two New Dodge Challenger SRT Demons Will be Auctioned Together at Monterey Car Week

Sure, one Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is fine—if a single 840-horsepower muscle car is enough for you. But if you have a devil on both shoulders, want to snag two copies at once, and you want them to be red, boy are you in luck. Mecum is auctioning two Demons as a pair called "The Offering" at Monterey Car Week in California later this month and they could both be yours for an estimated price of $250,000-275,000.

Despite being the same car, these two Demons aren’t quite identical. Of the 3,300 Demons produced, the ones offered here are serial numbers 1045 and 1142. Number 1045 is the one with the blacked out hood, roof, and trunk lid, while the 1142 car is all red. No. 1045 has just 43 miles on the clock compared to 77 on #1142; both cars still have plastic-covered interiors and the yellow shipping protectors on the front spoilers.