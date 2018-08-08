Fiat Sold Only 49 Cars in Canada in July

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles announced its July sales for the Canada market earlier this month, revealing that its sales of Fiat-brand vehicles totaled a mere 49 across the country over the course of the month.

The Fiat 500 compact car made up the lion (cub's) share of these sales with 21 sales. The 124 Spyder convertible sports car nips at its heels, the Mazda MX-5-based model finishing the month with 20 sales. Fiat's subcompact 500X crossover moved just six units, and the subcompact 500L minivan just two. Brand aggregate year-to-date sales total 417.

Fiat's sales over the same periods last year totaled 104 in July, and 1,963 to date. The 500X led through this period of 2017 with 793 vehicles sold, while in 2018 it managed only 47 vehicles over the same period. At no point has the 500L been a strong seller; its 2017 year-to-date sales came in at 33, and in 2018, only 10 have been sold.

The Drive contacted FCA for comment on the cause of Fiat's sales collapse, and we will update when we receive a response.

Company-wide, even FCA's Jeep and Ram lifelines lost buoyancy. Jeep sales were down 37 percent in July, though up eight percent from 2017 figures. Ram lost 23 percent this July over last year's sales, but cannot report similar success over the rest of the year—sales are down 17 percent. Dodge too is down 46 percent from July 2017 volume, and 28 percent from 2017 YTD figures.

Strangely, both Chrysler and Alfa Romeo brands enjoyed some improvement, Chrysler to the tune of 38 percent, Alfa 12. Their combined sales, however, made up a mere 3.7 percent of FCA's overall July volume and their small gains are marginal in the context of the company's health in the Canadian market—July of 2018 is the company's poorest month of Canada sales since early 2014.