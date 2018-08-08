Elon Musk Explains Why He's Thinking of Making Tesla Private

Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk announced Tuesday that he was toying with the idea of making Tesla a privately-traded company. He explained his rationale in an internal email later made public, stating that he believes it would ease operations.

"Basically, I'm trying to accomplish an outcome where Tesla can operate at its best, free from as much distraction and short-term thinking as possible, and where there is as little change for all of our investors, including all of our employees, as possible," stated Musk in the email. "As a public company, we are subject to wild swings in our stock price that can be a major distraction for everyone working at Tesla, all of whom are shareholders. Being public also subjects us to the quarterly earnings cycle that puts enormous pressure on Tesla to make decisions that may be right for a given quarter, but not necessarily right for the long-term."

"As the most shorted stock in the history of the stock market, being public means that there are large numbers of people who have the incentive to attack the company," Musk continued. "I fundamentally believe that we are at our best when everyone is focused on executing, when we can remain focused on our long-term mission, and when there are not perverse incentives for people to try to harm what we’re all trying to achieve."

Musk proposed offering shareholders a stock buyback at $420 per share, or 20 percent higher than the price at the end of the company's second-quarter earnings call, though he also pointed out that the price has risen 16 percent since, limiting this offer's attractiveness to shareholders. Alternatively, stockholders can hold on to their shares, which would become privately-traded.