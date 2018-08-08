2019 Mazda CX-9: Tech Upgrades, Retuned Suspension, and More Highlight the Award-Winner

If you're willing to shell out more dough, you can opt for the Premium Package which adds power moonroof, Bose 12-speaker audio system, SiriusXM with a three-month trial subscription, LED fog lamps, navigation, and second-row retractable sunshades. What's new for 2019 is the SiriusXM Travel Link Services, which relays live traffic, weather, sports, fuel pricing updates. Quite oddly, you do get parking sensors, but only in the front. This package is going to cost another $2,390.

The $40,840 Grand Touring model adds a new seven-inch TFT reconfigurable gauge cluster display—first seen in the 2018 Mazda6 mid-size sedan—ventilated front seats, new power mirrors, and a new 360° View Monitor. This adds to the standard feature listing that consists of Adaptive Front-lighting System, chrome exterior accents, roof rails, windshield wipers de-icer, 20-inch wheels, Active Driving Display with Traffic Sign Recognition, heated steering wheel, LED door-pocket, and overhead illumination. This one gets front and rear parking sensors.

Sitting at the apex of the Mazda CX-9 hierarchy is the Signature model. For a relatively hefty price tag of $45,365 you get new rear badging, LED grille lighting and some luxury bits like Auburn Nappa leather, a hand-stitched and leather-wrapped “chidori” steering wheel and new Santos rosewood interior trim.

What’s underneath it all: From a mechanical perspective, the changes are minimal. The suspension setup has been refined to offer a smoother and quieter ride, and there is added sound deadening in the form of a thicker headliner and thicker floor mats.

Both powertrains and their output remain the same as before. Under the hood is the familiar Skyactiv-G 2.5T turbocharged engine that delivers up to 250 horsepower on 93-octane gas and 227 horsepower when running on lower-grade 87-octane gasoline. Maximum torque remains the same at 310 pound-feet regardless of octane rating. All CX-9 models translate torque into motion via a six-speed automatic transmission and the power is distributed to all four corners via the i-ACTIV all-wheel drive system which is standard in CX-9 Signature and optional with all other trim levels. It adds another $1,800 to the bottomline.

When it’ll be released: Only select U.S. dealerships will receive the revised 2019 Mazda CX-9 this August. Others will have to wait till September.