Amish Man Starts Horse-and-Buggy 'Uber' Service in Rural Michigan

We should note here that he doesn't actually work for Uber, nor is there an app you can use to summon or track his small buggy and Morgan horse around town. Hochstedler doesn't own a cell phone; instead, WWMT notes that you have to flag him down on the street like a normal cab. So what separates this endeavor from a regular old taxi? Branding.

"Uber is a cool thing. Every single year something new comes in and Uber is hot right now, so we have the Amish Uber," Hochstedler told a reporter. "We can deliver people to their front door steps."

The Amish may not use our technology, but they sure understand what makes us tick. Uber has become one of those metonymic brands, synonymous with the concept of ride-sharing in the same way that Google is a stand-in for "internet search" and every tissue is a Kleenex. An Amish taxi service is just another business. An Amish Uber combines two disparate worlds in a way that catches our attention. Plus, a $5 horse and buggy ride is far cheaper than the tourist experiences found in places like New York's Central Park.

So good luck to Timothy Hochstedler. And Uber, you might want to consider an official partnership with this guy before he corners the Amish market. You'll just have to send someone to Michigan to find him first.