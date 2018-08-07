Judge Denies Pretrial Deal for Dodge Challenger Hellcat Driver Accused of 150+ MPH Highway Run

What's a good place to take your Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat and let all 707 horses run wild at 150 mph? Unsurprisingly and unfortunately for one 30-year-old Chicago man, the answer is not a public highway in Indiana, where a judge recently declined his petition for a deal to avoid a trial for allegedly doing exactly that, according to the Chicago Tribune.

We first highlighted the saga of Christopher Garza last April, when he was pulled over at 1:30 in the morning on I-90 by a very surprised Indiana State Trooper after getting clocked at 158 mph while passing through the city of Gary. Garza had recently purchased the Hellcat, and he reportedly told police that his friend and passenger was a wounded veteran who he was trying to cheer up with a quick thrill ride. He also said he thought the empty, straight highway was the safest place to do it. Don't buy it? Neither did the cops, who arrested him for reckless driving and towed the Challenger.

At the time, Garza told the Tribune that while he understood and accepted the consequences of his "very dumb" actions, all that mattered to him was whether he was able to take his "buddy's mind off of reality for a little bit." Curiously, he also said that he and his friend had taken the Hellcat to a racetrack before, begging the question why he didn't wait until their next session for a little catharsis.