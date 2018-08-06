A Jukebox Made From a Mercedes-Benz 220SE Is for Sale

If you own a collection of vinyl records, chances are pretty good that you are already into the alt. You may have psychedelic art hanging above your bed, a Ouija board in your bathroom, or strong opinions about the latest AJJ album. Merely owning, using, and polishing a phonograph isn't enough to stand out in hipster circles today—you need to involve a grander ceremony in your enjoyment of music to be culturally cutting-edge.

Why not use a vintage phonograph jammed under the hood of a Mercedes-Benz 220SE, then? Such a device surfaced Friday on vintage car auction site Bring A Trailer, complete with a summary of the contraption's origins.