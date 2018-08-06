Three Dead, 60+ Injured After Tanker Truck Explosion Collapses Elevated Highway in Italy

A nightmarish scene unfolded on a raised highway in the Italian city of Bologna on Monday after a tanker truck carrying liquefied petroleum gas exploded in a massive fireball following a traffic accident, killing at least three people, injuring more than 60, and causing a section of the elevated structure to collapse, according to multiple reports.

Local authorities say the tanker was driving on an 8-lane elevated span of Autostrada 14—Italy's second-longest highway, running the length of the Adriatic coast—when it rear-ended another large truck that was stopped in traffic. The crash sparked a fire, eventually causing the highly-pressurized tank to explode as first responders arrived to clear the scene. The blast was captured on a highway traffic camera. Here's a link with fair warning: even though you can't see it, this is a video during which CNN reports at least three people lost their lives.