Ford Has Already Sold 1.1 Million Trucks and SUVs so Far This Year

Trucks and SUVs continue to be the bread and butter of the Ford Motor Company, as products like the F-150, Explorer, and Navigator obliterate traditional cars like sedans and hatchbacks in the sales arena. The trend isn't new, but the fact that Ford pickup trucks can continue to post solid double-digit gains in the second half of the year is impressive. More impressive is the fact that consumers aren't only buying more of these large vehicles, but they're also spending more money than ever on them. According to Ford, the average transaction price for the F-Series grew $1,500 on average per truck in June, and now sits at a staggering $46,500, which is approximately $2,600 higher than average for the segment.

Ford 2018 Ford F-150.

In the past, consumer demand for large vehicles has plateaued as gas prices have risen, but the recent spike in oil prices hasn't hurt Ford's bottom line. And while Ford offers fuel-efficient EcoBoost engines in its pickup trucks and SUVs, data showing sales per powertrain configurations wasn't readily available from the Blue Oval. However, the automaker claims 153,402 total sales of trucks and SUVs in July, which represents an increase of 4.8 percent and surpasses the one-million vehicle mark for 2018 with 1,125,957 vehicles sold. “Ford pickups and vans dominated last month, with overall trucks posting an increase of 10 percent," said Mark LaNeve, Ford vice president, U.S. Marketing, Sales and Service. "Combined, pickup, van, and SUVs totaled 153,402 vehicle sales, for a 4.8 percent gain."

Ford 2018 Ford Explorer.