The Company That Unveiled a $2 Million Electric Car Also Makes One for $11,000

Automobili Pininfarina, the European company owned by Indian multinational car manufacturer Mahindra, began revealing one of its newest electric vehicles to the world recently. This vehicle, a supercar code-named PFO, is expected to have a top speed that exceeds 250 miles per hour and to be able to accelerate from zero to 60 miles an hour in less than two seconds, according to CNN. It's also expected to be able to travel at least 300 miles on a single charge.

This revolutionary hypercar will also cost seven figures—at least $2 million. But most of the vehicles that Automobili Pininfarina's parent company don't normally cost that much, or anywhere near that number. About $11,000 is more like it.

One such car is the Mahindra E2O Plus. Costing roughly $11,000 or 757,000 Indian rupees for the base model, the E2O Plus offers modest features such as an app for your smartphone and remote diagnostics. It has nowhere near the power that the PFO offers (it makes just 64 horsepower) but it is their least expensive electric car.

If money isn't a concern, then the $2 million dollar hypercar will allow you to experience the latest and most impressive technology for electric vehicles. Or the most expensive ones at least.

While Mahindra currently sells industrial vehicles, such as farming tractors, here in the United States, it hasn't entered the market for either electric or gas-powered cars. According to CNN, Mahindra is now seriously considering doing so.

The president of Mahindra Automotive North America, Rick Haas, has been tasked with determining how the company should enter the passenger vehicle market in the U.S., according to CNN. The company had previously attempted to enter the market several years ago but decided against it in the end.

Mahindra's plans for entering the market in the U.S are not too clear at the moment, but they will most likely include electric vehicles along with the gas-powered ones the company tends to produce.