FCA US Recalls 1.1 Million Ram Pickup Trucks for Tailgate Locking Issues

An estimated 1.1 million U.S.-market Ram pickup trucks have been recalled voluntarily by Fiat Chrysler to upgrade their tailgate locking mechanisms.

An investigation carried out by FCA U.S. has uncovered an issue with the power locking mechanisms in the tailgates of certain pickups. It is now known that a small internal component in the power lock actuator control assembly may break over time and, in the event of a breakage, the vehicle’s tailgate may unlatch.

The recall pertains to Ram 1500, 2500, and 3500 pickup trucks from model years 2015 through 2017. Trucks equipped with manual tailgate locks are excluded from the recall. The same goes for those with eight-foot cargo beds. Also, the newly designed and engineered 2019 Ram 1500 is unaffected, thanks to the use of a new tailgate mechanism.