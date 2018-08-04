FCA US Recalls 1.1 Million Ram Pickup Trucks for Tailgate Locking Issues
The recall affects certain Ram 1500, 2500, and 3500 pickups from the model year 2015 to 2017.
An estimated 1.1 million U.S.-market Ram pickup trucks have been recalled voluntarily by Fiat Chrysler to upgrade their tailgate locking mechanisms.
An investigation carried out by FCA U.S. has uncovered an issue with the power locking mechanisms in the tailgates of certain pickups. It is now known that a small internal component in the power lock actuator control assembly may break over time and, in the event of a breakage, the vehicle’s tailgate may unlatch.
The recall pertains to Ram 1500, 2500, and 3500 pickup trucks from model years 2015 through 2017. Trucks equipped with manual tailgate locks are excluded from the recall. The same goes for those with eight-foot cargo beds. Also, the newly designed and engineered 2019 Ram 1500 is unaffected, thanks to the use of a new tailgate mechanism.
FCA has stated that customers will be notified when service becomes available. Meanwhile, the company, via the operating manuals of these affected vehicles, urges all concerned customers to secure all loose cargo before driving. Thankfully, these pickups offer alternate features to accommodate load security in the form of tie-down rings, cleats, high-friction bed-liners, bulkhead dividers, and bed-extenders, which most definitely will come of use.
FCA urges all U.S. customers to respond to these notices in order to ensure a successful recall rate. Those customers with further queries can contact the automaker's customer care center at 1-866-220-6747.
As for the health and safety aspect associated with this recall, the statement mentions, “FCA U.S. is unaware of any related injuries or accidents.”
Vehicles outside the States are also subject to recall. In Canada, it is estimated that 260,315 vehicles are affected and in Mexico, nearly 19,432 vehicles. Approximately 25,361 vehicles in some markets outside the NAFTA region may also be affected.
