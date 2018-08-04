2018 Mazda6 to Get Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Mazda North America has announced that Apple CarPlay and Android Auto will be available for the 2018 Mazda6 mid-size sedan from September 2019. The dealer-installed upgrade, which applies for only the Touring variants and higher trim levels, will be carried out at no extra cost to the customer.

Also to be noted is that from this November, both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto will come as part of the factory-fitted equipment in the 2018 Mazda6 on the above mentioned trim levels. Though this update comes a tad late, it will enable drivers and passengers to access phone applications through the Mazda Connect infotainment system.

Those upgraded Mazda6 models will also receive a more powerful, faster-charging 2.1-amp USB port in addition to the latest software version of Mazda Connect. Unfortunately, base models won't benefit from this either.