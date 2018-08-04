2018 Mazda6 to Get Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Dealers to install upgrade for Touring variants and higher trims at no extra cost, starting this September.
Mazda North America has announced that Apple CarPlay and Android Auto will be available for the 2018 Mazda6 mid-size sedan from September 2019. The dealer-installed upgrade, which applies for only the Touring variants and higher trim levels, will be carried out at no extra cost to the customer.
Also to be noted is that from this November, both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto will come as part of the factory-fitted equipment in the 2018 Mazda6 on the above mentioned trim levels. Though this update comes a tad late, it will enable drivers and passengers to access phone applications through the Mazda Connect infotainment system.
Those upgraded Mazda6 models will also receive a more powerful, faster-charging 2.1-amp USB port in addition to the latest software version of Mazda Connect. Unfortunately, base models won't benefit from this either.
Owners of 2018 Mazda6 Touring, Grand Touring, Grand Touring Reserve, and Signature models are requested to contact and schedule an appointment with their local Mazda dealerships starting in September if they are to have the upgrade installed. The hardware and software upgrade is expected to take two service hours to complete, approximately.
This makes the 2018 Mazda6 the first Mazda vehicle in North America to offer Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility via dealership installation. Chances are other Mazda products will also benefit from a similar upgrade, but nothing has been confirmed as yet.
The recently-revamped Mazda6 is priced at $21,950 for the base Sport model and $25,700 for the Touring trim. The top-spec Signature trim then takes a significant price hike and starts at $34,750.
