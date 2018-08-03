Nissan First Ever Japanese Car Company to be Featured Marque at Monterey Motorsports Reunion

Tickets for events during Monterey Car Week are beyond expensive now, but if there's one show you should attend this year, it's the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion. Car Week's official racing event takes place at the (now Weathertech Raceway) Laguna Seca track and features hundreds of classic race cars blasting around Northern California's most famous circuit. This year's theme is extra special, as RMMR is celebrating Nissan's rich motorsport history.

Nissan announced that it will be the featured marque on Friday, making it the first Japanese car manufacturer to ever be honored as such at North America's largest vintage racing exhibition. To mark the occasion, the brand has registered more than 50 vintage Nissan and Datsun race cars for the race. Fans will be able to watch cars like the BRE Datsun 240Z and Steve Millen's Le Mans-winning Nissan 300ZX Turbo blast around the challenging Laguna Seca course.

Fourteen iconic Nissan/Datsun race cars will also be on display at Nissan's booth in the paddock. Stop by to see cars like the R390 GT1, 1969 Japanese Grand Prix-winning R382 Group 7 car, Bob Sharp's 240Z race car, and the original BRE Datsun 510 in the flesh.