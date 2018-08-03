Watch Photographer Larry Chen Go Off-Roading With Driver Casey Currie
Baja 1000 class winner Casey Currie takes Chen along in his pack of Jeeps at Moab, Utah.
Larry Chen photographs some of the most high profile race events in the world including the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, the Mint 400, and every race of the Formula Drift series. That is one heck of a resume, but sometimes he just wants to hang out with a bunch of cool people doing cool things with cars and trucks.
The Hoonigans recently posted a video on the Hoonigan Bonus channel. The video features Chen hanging out with off-road driver Casey Currie and all of Currie's Jeep friends in Moab, Utah. Moab is famous for its off-road trails which can test even the most experienced off-road rider.
Currie is an off-road driver who competes in multiple types of off-road challenges including the Baja 1000 and King of the Hammers. He recently won his class, the Hammer Truck Class, at the 50th annual Baja 1000 with his Jeep Trophy Truck aka the Trophy Jeep.
In the video, Chen tags along for a multi-day trip with Currie and a fleet of Jeeps. He even gets a shot behind the wheel of Currie's Jeep and of course, he snaps some pretty awesome pictures throughout most of the adventure.
"Don't scratch it," Currie tells Chen referring to his Jeep, but sadly it did not end up going that way. In Chen's defense, Currie tagged his Jeep up against the rocks way before Chen got behind the wheel.
To get all the details and fun, check out Hoonigan's "Smashing Moab In Monster Jeeps" video below.
