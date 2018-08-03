Watch Photographer Larry Chen Go Off-Roading With Driver Casey Currie

Larry Chen photographs some of the most high profile race events in the world including the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, the Mint 400, and every race of the Formula Drift series. That is one heck of a resume, but sometimes he just wants to hang out with a bunch of cool people doing cool things with cars and trucks.

Hoonigan | YouTube

The Hoonigans recently posted a video on the Hoonigan Bonus channel. The video features Chen hanging out with off-road driver Casey Currie and all of Currie's Jeep friends in Moab, Utah. Moab is famous for its off-road trails which can test even the most experienced off-road rider. Currie is an off-road driver who competes in multiple types of off-road challenges including the Baja 1000 and King of the Hammers. He recently won his class, the Hammer Truck Class, at the 50th annual Baja 1000 with his Jeep Trophy Truck aka the Trophy Jeep.