Mercedes-AMG Reportedly Hops on Anti-Flipping Bandwagon with Project ONE

Mercedes-AMG has joined the growing roster of manufacturers that want to take the fight to car scalpers, in order to make sure its all-new Project ONE hypercar falls into the right hands. While all 275 Project ONEs have already been sold, Mercedes is putting methods in place to make sure every buyer has no intention of immediately selling the hypercar for profit, reports Auto Motor und Sport.

According to the report, customers must first pay a down payment to be able to score a build slot. The Project ONE's purchasing agreement will also include several anti-flipping clauses that buyers must adhere to. After the purchase is made, Mercedes will scour different sales websites to see if the car or build reservation has been sold.

The report doesn't mention what these terms are or what happens when someone violates them, but says Mercedes will take a similar approach to Ford's policy on flipping. Ford recently settled a lawsuit with actor and wrestler John Cena for breaching the Ford GT supercar's contract, which stated that Cena could not sell the car for 24 months...which he disobeyed.