Trump & Co. Are Serious: The EPA and DoT Propose Plan to Limit Fuel Efficiency Rules

The Department of Transportation and the Environmental Protection Agency issued a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking Thursday that officially calls for leaving fuel economy standards alone rather than increasing them as decided under the Obama Administration.

"There are compelling reasons for a new rulemaking on fuel economy standards for 2021-2026," said National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Secretary Elaine L. Chao in a press release. "More realistic standards will promote a healthy economy by bringing newer, safer, cleaner and more fuel-efficient vehicles to U.S. roads and we look forward to receiving input from the public."

The proposal, called SAFE (the Safer, Affordable Fuel-Efficient Vehicles Rule), would maintain current Corporate Average Fuel Economy standards through 2026, rather than increasing fuel economy requirements in 2021. "If adopted, the proposed rule’s preferred alternative would save more than $500 billion in societal costs and reduce highway fatalities by 12,700 lives (over the lifetimes of vehicles through MY 2029)," according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. This doubles down on previous claims that Obama era standards would actually cost lives.

"A 2018 government study by NHTSA shows new model year vehicles are safer, resulting in fewer deaths and injuries when involved in accidents, as compared to older models. Therefore, the Administration is focused on correcting the current standards that restrict the American people from being able to afford newer vehicles with more advanced safety features, better fuel economy, and associated environmental benefits." Conveniently, this way of thinking would also help auto manufacturers sell more cars.